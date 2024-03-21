Increasing access to surface water in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — By delivering surface water to agricultural lands, the water district will protect disadvantaged communities that rely on groundwater for drinking water.



Video shows how Arvin-Edison Water Storage District's new project will increase access to surface water in previously groundwater-only areas.

Starting Fall 2024, the water district will begin building 7.5 miles of new pipeline throughout 2,800 acres of land.

The 15 million dollar project is funded partially by state and federal grants, including 3.25 million dollars secured by U.S. Congressman David Valadao.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Through the Frick Unit In-Lieu Pipeline Project, Arvin-Edison hopes to stabilize groundwater levels. By delivering surface water to agricultural lands, the water district will protect disadvantaged communities that rely on groundwater for drinking water.

"We will be building pipelines to these 2,800 acres and ultimately get folks to take surface water instead of groundwater," said Jeevan Muhar, Engineer-Manager at Arvin-Edison Water Storage District.

The 15 million dollar project will bring about 7,200 acre-feet of surface water in wet years to the 2,800 acres of land within the district.

Through state and federal funding, the Arvin-Edison will build 7.5 miles of pipelines.

23ABC spoke to Congressman David Valadao who secured 3.25 million dollars for the project through Community Project Funding requests.

"It'll help the region be able to move water a little more efficiently and help bank some water underground and that'll help the situation with underground water in that whole region," said Valadao.

By recharging the aquifer, the district is preserving groundwater therefore protecting disadvantaged communities in the area like Arvin, Lamont, Weedpatch, and Fuller Acres who rely on it for drinking water.

According to the water district, once the project is complete, the annual benefit of the project is having enough water for approximately 1,600 households.

But households aren't the only ones benefiting, by stabilizing the freshwater table, Muhar said the project will also decrease groundwater pumping costs for landowners.

"Versus folks irrigating with groundwater, they'll be irrigating with front water," said Muhar. "So there's a water quality benefit both to the landowners irrigating the crops."

Construction is projected to begin in the Fall and be completed in 2026 at which point landowners can begin accessing surface water.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

