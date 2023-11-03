Video shows the Ventura Circus in Lamont.

The Ventura Circus is a family-run circus that began as a dream.

The circus will be in Lamont until November 13th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lions, tigers and bears--not here!!

It’s all about the performers at the Ventura Circus! And for one artist--it’s all a dream!

“I'm basically a little girl that’s dreaming about the circus, about all the performers, the clowns and stuff like that. It’s fun, I just play around basically with everybody in the circus. It’s a dream,” said Diandra “Didi” Ventura, performer and daughter of the owner of the Ventura Circus.

But the story line goes beyond that. Didi’s sister, Ayelen Ventura says the dream of having a circus started several generations ago. “It was always my dad’s dream to have a circus and his dad’s and then his dad’s dad’s. So finally, my dad was able to open a circus to get everything set we opened five years ago,” she explained.

Ayelen has been performing with the circus before she was born, in her mother's womb and started performing professionally at the age of seven.

"My mom was performing while she was pregnant with me,” said Ayelen. “My mom stopped performing probably at eight months pregnant and i started performing when i was seven years old at a family friend’s circus.”

Following in her footsteps, her sister “Didi” says she’s been performing since she was five years old and looks to her sister for advice. “She teaches me a lot of stuff. When I do something wrong, she tells me ‘You did this wrong,’ and I learn stuff from her,” she said.

The Ventura Circus is put on by a family for families, “My grandma attends the concession, my grandpa builds the circus, my sister performs, my dad’s the owner, my mom does everything. People come here and they feel like family,” Ayelen said.

The circus includes several acts like break dancers, acrobats, jugglers, clowns and more. “I personally do the solo trapeze and then I do the aerial hoop,” Ayelen stated.

The circus will be in Lamont until November 13th. Kids are able to come in for free on select shows with ticket vouchers that can be found in business within the community. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office one hour before the event or on their website.

After Lamont, Ventura Circus will take their performance to the community of Taft from November 16th to the 27th.

