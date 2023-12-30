KCHCC is making small businesses grow

Video shows Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Academy.

KCHCC will offer two academies in the new year to help small business owners grow their business.

The academy in Lamont will be in Spanish and will being on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Lamont Elementary School District.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This new year, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce, and the Lamont Elementary School District are opening doors for small business owners.

Together, the three organizations will provide business owners with an 8-week intensive training course to take their business to the next level.

In a statement to 23ABC, President of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Jay Tamsi, said, "Through our small business academies we have assisted many low-income and minority families in rural areas."

Marissa Gutierrez is one of those small business owners.

"I started it right outside of high school. During high school I was the yearbook editor. I just fell in love with taking pictures and doing sports pictures mainly."

As a graduate from the program, Gutierrez says the academy helped her improve her social media marketing skills and networking skills. But that's not all...

"I think doing this class opened up so many different opportunities for me because they have--every week there's a different speaker. There's lawyers, there's bankers, there's insurance people," said Gutierrez.

Though the program in Lamont is only offered in Spanish, KCHCC will offer the small business academy in English in their office in Bakersfield.

The two-hour weekly course will begin on Thursday, January 18th at Lamont Elementary School District. For more information and to sign up, visit KCHCC.org.

