Kern County cracks down on unlicensed food vendors in Arvin and Lamont

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — County Health Officials say the number of unpermitted food vending is an increasing issue in the Arvin and Lamont Area



Kern County Public Health receives increasing complaints about unlicensed food vendors in Arvin and Lamont.

Public Health and Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation against unlicensed vendors on November 16th.

Five cease and desist orders and citations were issued during the operation.

Unlicensed food vendors risk spreading food-borne illnesses like Salmonella and E. Coli.

Public can report unlicensed food vendors using the Safe Diner app.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kern County Public Health is cracking down on unlicensed food vendors in the Arvin and Lamont area. In partnership with the sheriff's office, health inspectors conducted an operation to ensure food vendors are abiding by public health laws.

"On November 16th, we responded to these complaints in the area and our department issued five cease and desists and citations to vendors that were selling without a permit," said Michelle Corson Public Relations Officer at Kern County Public Health.

She says they’ve received an increasing number of complaints for unpermitted food vending in the Arvin and Lamont. According to her, all businesses, including mobile vendors are required to have an environmental health permit.

To ensure businesses are abiding by the California Retail Food Code, Corson says the Public Health Department conducts health inspections regularly and also responds to complaints from the public.

"Businesses reach out to us, individuals reach out to us and they let us know if there are vendors that are operating without a permit and potentially unsafely," said Corson.

If food vendors are operating without a permit, Corson says they can receive a citation of $495, $1,890, or $2,850 depending on the type of operation and the level of risk they pose to the public.

In addition to ensuring the safety of consumers, Corson says the purpose of these types of operations is to encourage vendors to obtain a license.

"This is really a business partnership and we want these businesses to work alongside us so we can keep our residents safe and free of food-borne illnesses," explained Corson.

Currently, she says there are currently 625 permitted mobile food vendors in Kern County. One of those businesses is Las Delicias, a food truck in Arvin owned by Arthur Lagunas.

Lagunas says since obtaining his permit two years ago, it’s opened more opportunities for him.

"You have more opportunities," stated Lagunas. "In the city, you can apply to different places like schools, the city, and other places that if you don’t have the permit, you can’t apply."

According to Corson, the process for obtaining a permit may vary depending on the type of business and the food being sold.

"We encourage all of these businesses and folks that want to sell food to the public come and talk to us and we’re here to educate and make sure you’re doing it safely," said Corson.

Kern County Public Health encourages the public to download their Safe Diner app where they can submit complaints directly to them.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

