Kern County Grand Jury recommends Arvin purchase Flock Cameras

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A recent report by the Kern County Grand Jury is asking the City of Arvin to address the fentanyl epidemic through the use of ALPR Cameras.



Kern County faces a severe fentanyl epidemic, with deaths rising from 2 in 2016 to 297 in 2023.

In 2022, Kern County was 8th in California for fentanyl overdose deaths per capita.

The Misuse and Overdose Prevention Task Force was established in July 2024 to combat this crisis.

The Task Force received funding to support efforts against fentanyl misuse and overdoses.

Community awareness and prevention strategies are crucial in addressing the fentanyl epidemic.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A recent report by the Kern County Grand Jury is asking the City of Arvin to address the fentanyl epidemic. The report suggests bringing back a topic debated by the council earlier this year—Flock Cameras.

The report reveals that the number of fentanyl related deaths in the county has increased from 2 cases in 2016 to 297 cases in 2023. In response, the county established the Kern County Misuse and Overdose Prevention Task Force in July 2024. This allocated funds to cities within Kern, including $700,000 to Arvin for the prevention of fentanyl.

Now, the Grand Jury is recommending that the city use the funds to:

1. Educate the public on Automatic License Plate Readers.

2. Acquire advanced technology to help law enforcement address criminal and drug trafficking activities. AND

3. To have the Arvin Police Department use drones and ALPR to combat criminal activity.

Recommendations that bring back a topic that sparked debate among the Arvin community. Last December, the Arvin police department proposed purchasing a two-year subscription for 18 Flock cameras and a drone to improve safety in the community.

However, this proposal received backlash from some community members who claimed it would be an invasion of privacy and that the information collected may end up in the hands of immigration authorities.

"This is basically handing the City of Arvin and all of the people in it over to ICE," said a community member last December.

Leading the council to table the item on the January 14th Arvin City Council Agenda.

23ABC reached out the the City of Arvin for comment, and received this statement from the City Manager.

"The City has received a copy of the report. Staff is working with the City Attorney's Office to analyze the information that has been presented. There are important policy and financial implications that have to be considered before the City is able to draft its response."

The allocated funds for the cameras and drone must be used by January 1st, 2026.

The City of Arvin is expected to respond to the Grand Jury within 60 to 90 days.

