Lamont Boys and Girls Club inaugurates new STEM Lab with advanced technology

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — Good news for the Lamont Boys and Girls Club! It received a grant to renovate its STEM Lab. Now that it’s complete, the center aims to enhance students’ learning abilities.



Upgrades include new computers, a 3D printer, and mini robots for coding practice.

Funded by a $9,000 grant from the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment (CARE).

Village Fest raised over $56,000 for local non-profits, including the STEM lab renovation.

Officials expect students to develop critical thinking skills and participate in robotic competitions.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students who participate in the STEM program at the Lamont Boys and Girls Club are in for a pleasant surprise. The club is making much-needed upgrades to its STEM Lab.

Earlier this year the Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment (CARE) held its annual Village Fest where funds are raised for local non-profits.

CARE was able to raise more than $56,000, and it donated more than $9,000 to the Lamont Boys and Girls Club to renovate their STEM Lab.

The STEM Lab opened about five years ago. With the funds, the site was able to replace 15-year-old computers that no longer worked properly.

"We got new computers with the opportunity for kids to use on a regular basis," said Team Leadership Advocacy Coordinator Margie Madera, "They get to use them for games—educational games—they get the opportunity to go on educational websites and do research."

In addition to new computers, Madera says the funds were used to purchase Chromebooks and laptops that students use for educational programs.

"We have math games that help us with subtraction and addition," explained Ricardo Baltazar, a student at the Lamont Boys and Girls Club.

The grant also equipped the lab with STEM enrichment activities like a 3D printer and robots for young children and teens to practice coding.

"I learned how they start moving," stated Aaliyah Rivera, another student in the STEM program at the Lamont Boys and Girls Club.

Madera also says the new technology in the STEM Lab opens a door to new opportunities for children in disadvantaged communities.

"I know we hear about them and we read about them, but when we have it hands-on here and they’re able to learn how to use them and utilize them in their everyday activities, it’s an excellent opportunity for all the kids," said Madera.

Officials anticipate students will learn about and participate in robotic competitions.

