Lamont Boys and Girls Club receives grant to improve computer lab

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Lamont Boys and Girls Club told 23ABC, that it’s become harder for teens to complete assignments since the current technology in the lab is almost 15 years old and no longer functions properly.



Video shows how the Lamont Boys and Girls Club will use the funds recently donated to them by the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment.

Village Fest is the annual community event held by CARE to raise money for local non-profits.

Through that event, CARE raised more than 56 thousand dollars, donating well over 9,000 dollars to the Lamont Boys and Girls Club.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Lamont Boys and Girls Club's (LBGC) computer lab is getting ready for an update. According to the club, the updates will allow teens to virtually STEM out of their community.

The upgrade is made possible through a grant from the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment (CARE).

"We're going to get a couple of new computers. We're going to get five personal laptops. We're going to get some tablets. We're going to get some chrome books. We're also going to get a 3D printer that they're going to learn how to use," said LBGC Team Leadership Advocacy Coordinator Margie Madera.

Madera told 23ABC teens have access to the computer lab to complete homework assignments and participate in their STEM program.

"A lot of our kids don't have access to computers," stated Madera. "It's very hard for some parents—especially because they are field workers, they work out in the fields, so it's kind of hard to provide extra things for their families."

She says the current computers are over 15 years old and no longer function properly. With the new technology, she says teens will be able to learn more through their STEM program.

"This is an opportunity for kids to see beyond the walls or even beyond the area they live in because we're surrounded by agriculture and we tend to navigate towards that."

She says the club hopes to change that, "Teaching programs like this in these types of centers and places like the boys and girls club, allows them to see that there are opportunities outside of that."

Though there is yet to be an exact date as to when the renovations will take place Madera says she hopes they'll be ready in the summer.

