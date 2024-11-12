Lamont Christmas Parade confirmed despite Chamber of Commerce lawsuit

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — After rumors going around that the Lamont Christmas Parade might be canceled this year, officials say it's happening.



62nd annual Lamont Christmas Parade confirmed to proceed.

Lamont Lion's Club steps in to organize the parade amidst Chamber of Commerce lawsuit.

The parade has never been canceled in its 60+ years history.

Community urged to fill out participation applications via the parade's Facebook page.

Parade scheduled for Saturday, December 7th at 10 am on Weedpatch Hwy.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Plans for this year’s Lamont Christmas Parade are well underway and this year, the parade is being organized by the Lamont Lions Club.

The Lamont Christmas Parade has been a longtime tradition in the community sponsored by the Lamont Chamber of Commerce. According to the parade’s co-chairman, Alexsis Garay, the parade started more than 60 years ago and has never been canceled.

But this year is different. That's because the Chamber issued a statement, saying it must use all its funds to defend itself from a lawsuit, threatening to cancel the traditional event.

"When I read that, my first instinct was like, ‘This can’t happen. This absolutely cannot happen,’" said Garay, "So through the collaboration of myself and so many other individuals, agencies, and organizations, we made it possible."

This year though, the Lions Club is partnering with other groups to carry on the event. Additionally, Garay says they are ensuring that all participants are aware of new rules.

"There will be zero tolerance in terms of people intentionally creating conflict—problems—there will be no late entries. A lot of the stuff over the years we try to accommodate people, but obviously, we could see how one bad apple ruins that for everybody," explained Garay.

To participate in the event, organizers are asking the community to fill out an application that can be found online on The Lamont Christmas Parade Facebook account or in person at the Lamont Family Resource and Learning Center.

The deadline to apply is Monday, December 2 at 4:30 pm.

Garay says participants will be entered in a contest to win titles for Best Marching Band, Best Walking Entry, and Best Float. New this year, she says there will be a sweepstakes award of $250 to the entry that most embodies this year’s theme—“With Pride and Future”

"We want people to just embody the culture of what Lamont is, what does it mean to them, how do they celebrate the holiday, and put that into a float or entry," stated Garay.

The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 7th at 10 am on Weedpatch Hwy.

