Video shows Lamont Elementary School District teachers during professional development sessions.

Kern energy funded a partnership between Lamont Elementary School District and the California Science Center Foundation to teach interactive science lessons to students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lamont Elementary School District and the California Science Center Foundation are joining forces to better instruct teachers. The partnership between these organizations aims to bring an interactive method of teaching science lessons.

"It’s a phenomenal partnership that really brings to light the importance of teaching science but also the how to teach science to our students,” said Superintendent for Lamont Elementary School District, Lori Gonzalez.

Teachers from kindergarten to 6th grade received a full day of professional development with the instructors from the California Science Center Foundation.

“Everything we do is for our students and so it’s providing our teachers that training that’s needed in the area of science. It teaches us how to use the right vocabulary, how to use the materials needed and how to plan those lessons properly,” explained Gonzalez.

Elizabeth Vasquez is a 4th grade Spanish dual teacher at Alicante Elementary School and says the professional development session helped her learn different methods of teaching.

“Step away from just reading, sitting and learning from the book and actually being more hands-on, being more creative with the learning,” said Vasquez.

She added that a common misconception about teachers is that they’re expected to know everything about teaching

“For educators a lot of people automatically think that we know what we’re doing,” stated Vasquez. “The reality is that—I think that the more help we get the more comfortable we feel asking questions and how to approach the material we’re provided with.”

Gonzalez says the district hopes to bring the California Science Center Foundation back in the spring for additional professional development.

