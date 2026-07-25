Lamont Elementary School District wraps up first week of school as parents share goals for their kids

The Lamont Elementary School District just wrapped up its first week of school, and parents are sharing the goals they have for their children this school year.

Valeria Valdez Lopez said her son Oliver has grown up a lot compared to last year.

"Last year, he cried at the entrance. This year, I cried at the entrance because he was so ready. He's a very different town from last year. He is so independent, so ready. He was so happy to see his friends."

Oliver is starting kindergarten and is part of the dual language program at Alicante Elementary School.

"I want him to continue practicing his Spanish and English. And I want him to learn as much as he can. Like, he is really interested in putting words together and then he is also interested in learning how to read."

"He's a very independent child who loves to learn. So I'm very proud of him and I'm very excited for what's to come for him this year," Valdez Lopez said.

Kayleen Aguilar said her 4-year-old daughter Katerina was excited for her first day in transitional kindergarten.

"I was scared that she was going to cry. When we took her, she was just excited, like the whole time she kept saying she wanted to do homework already, that she wanted friends, that she wanted to, I don't know, just play already and just make friends."

Aguilar said she is looking forward to seeing her daughter grow in her academics.

"I just hope she does learn how to spell her name and her last name because she knows her first name, but she doesn't know her last name. She knows how to I want her to learn all her ABCs. She can't get past, I think, M and N. and then maybe count to like 20 or something, because she can count to 10."

Bakersfield City and Kern High School Districts start school on August 12.

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