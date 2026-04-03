Lamont Job Fest brings more than 40 employers to help farmworker community

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — A recent Job Fest at the David Head Center in Lamont connected more than 200 job seekers with more than 40 employers, aiming to combat one of the highest unemployment rates in Kern County.

Frank Cabrera, a job developer for the Kern County Department of Human Services, said the event brought in employers from all over the county.

“We had well over 200 that have come through the doors. That's pretty awesome during spring break,” Cabrera said.

Employers at the event included Mid Cal Labor Solutions, AppleOne, Bolthouse Fresh Foods, and the newly opened Hard Rock Casino.

“One of the major companies that was hiring is Hard Rock Casino, whose location is just, you know, south of here, and they're right here in this community hiring from their own backyard,” Cabrera said.

The agricultural community in Kern County experiences high unemployment, often higher than the surrounding Bakersfield area, which had an 8.3% unemployment rate as of December 2025. According to recent data from Census Reporter, the unemployment rate in Lamont was estimated to be approximately 9.2% to 10% as of late 2025.

Israel Urrea attended the Job Fest after being without a job for four months. He dressed professionally in hopes of landing a new position.

“I just made it in my mind to start going to every little stand and just talk to everybody to see what the offers are,” Urrea said.

“That's why I was interested to talking with everybody and anybody. So if an opportunity came up, I just wanted to take it,” Urrea said.

Tiffany Gaut and her husband also attended the event. Gaut said having multiple businesses in one location helps when looking for a job.

“To go online and trying to do a bunch of different things, it makes it difficult. So when you can come to a place where all of this is being offered in one spot and just get as much information as you can at one time, it helps out a lot,” Gaut said.

Urrea said he is not giving up on finding a job and will continue to attend more events.

“Looking for a job anywhere. So if I don't hear from them today or nothing happens from the interviews, I'm definitely going to Lake Isabella,” Urrea said.

According to organizers, 10 people left Job Fest with job offers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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