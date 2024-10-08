Lamont Musician Marcos Reyes: From Barbershop Owner to Member of Famous Band WAR

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — From Barbershop Owner to Member of Famous Band WAR Lamont Musician Marcos Reyes says he still comes back to serve his loyal customers.



Marcos Reyes is a Lamont native and part of the famous band called WAR.

He was inspired by Latin musicians like Carlos Santana and Celia Cruz.

Reyes first opened his barbershop in Lamont in 1983.

He formed a band with his friends from high school and played alongside Chicano and Malo.

Reyes is currently the percussionist for the band WAR.

Since he was a boy growing up in Lamont, Marcos Reyes says he was always inspired by Latin musicians like Carlos Santana and Celia Cruz. And though Reyes has performed all over the country, he always comes back to where it all started—a barbershop.

Reyes says he first opened his barbershop in Lamont in 1983. Though he enjoyed cutting people's hair and doing nails, he says he became fascinated by Afro-Cuban rhythms while hearing his brother playing the congas at home in Lamont.

"I was introduced to the music of Carlos Santana and Latin Rock by my older brother Isaac," said Reyes. "I used to hear him practice and play along with records and when he left them behind, I took over."

After learning how to play the instrument, he says he formed a band with his friends from high school.

This would take him to play alongside several bands including Chicano and Malo, a group led by Carlos Santana's brother—Jorge Santana.

After being associated with Malo for 4 years, in 1998, he says the musical crossover band, WAR—known for their hit songs "Low Rider" and "Why Can't We Be Friends"— was looking for a new percussionist and offered him the job.

"I've performed in all 50 of our states more than once as well as our islands. I've been to the Virgin Islands, Hawaii, and Guam," stated Reyes.

When he's not performing with WAR, Reyes says he comes back to Lamont, where some of his loyal customers wait for him to cut their hair.

"Because Lamont feels like home," stated Reyes. "I mean I've lived in Los Angeles, in San Francisco, Napa—other parts of California, but it's never been home."

War is scheduled to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

