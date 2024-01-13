Lamont residents to honor Martin Luther King in a community clean up

Video shows Lamont Chamber of Commerce Vice President Jose Gonzalez informing residents about the MLK Day Community Clean-up Event.

During the event, the chamber and community members will remove graffiti, litter and bulky items.

Those participating will meet at the Lamont Seventh Day Adventist Church on Monday at 8 am.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In honor of Martin Luther King Day, the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce is organizing its annual community clean-up. Together, the chamber and community residents will remove graffiti, litter, and bulk items.

According to Vice President of the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce, Jose Gonzalez, the chamber has been organizing this tribute to the slain civil rights leader since 2016… each year with a greater turnout.

"In his memory, we want to make sure that our kids see that serving our community is a great thing to do for everyone. It brings that community pride," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez added that trash bags, paint, and safety materials like gloves and vests will be provided, courtesy of the County.

Those participating in the event will meet at the Lamont Seventh Day Adventist Church at 8 am where they will break out into teams and make their way through the community.

