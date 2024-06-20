Lamont school recall fails for a second time

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — A second attempt to recall four Lamont Elementary School District board members has failed due to a lack of valid signatures.



Per the Kern County Elections Division, each petition required 1,165 signatures considered valid per California Code of Regulations Section 20930 and 20931.

After reviewing the signatures collected, the Division deemed them invalid with the leading reasons being: that the signatures did not match or the voter was not registered.

Back in April, petition organizer, Juan Sandoval told me they were about 70 signatures short during their first attempt in the fall.

"We didn't want to let them down," said Sandoval. "When you talk to about 1,350 parents and they tell you their stories, it's worse than what you think it is when you go to the meetings and you experience the mistreatment of the board to the parents."

In an email to 23ABC, the Division shared the results of the second attempt showing that the petition to recall Ernesto Garay came in the closest, with 1,152 valid signatures. Followed by the petition to recall Gilberto Lopez with 1,146 valid signatures. The recall of Evelyn Velasquez RECEIVED 1,141 valid signatures. And coming in with the least amount of signatures was Pablo Trevino received 1,140 valid signatures.

In a statement, Lamont Elementary School District Superintendent, Dr. Lori Gonzalez said, "Now that the recall attempt has failed for a second time, I hope that we can move past the distractions these recall attempts have created."

Sandoval told me there will not be a third attempt to collect signatures, as they will be focusing on the November Elections and replacing two of the board members with other candidates.

For 23ABC, I'm Priscilla Lara your neighborhood reporter.

