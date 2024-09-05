LESD Family Resource and Learning Center holds an open house to showcase programs and resources

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — Lamont Elementary School District’s Family Resource and Learning Center held an open house on Thursday to inform families about the services available to them and their students.



It's an opportunity for LESD families to learn about the classes, programs, services, and resources the Family Resource and Learning Center has to offer. I spoke with officials who told me about their newest services and how they're helping their students' families.

LESD and their partners set up informational booths for parents to visit on Thursday from 2 to 7 pm.

Project Director Jennifer Wood-Slayton says one of the new programs coming to the Family Resource and Learning Center is the English Language Development classes offered by FIELD.

"We've always had Kern Literacy Council and some other ESL support and some online programs and independent study," said Wood-Slayton. "By being able to have that five-day-a-week ELD program for our families who we know are trying to learn English to support their children in school is now available and easy to access."

In addition to that, the center is rolling out parent curricula, including "Parent Partners," which she says is a stepping stone to starting a Parent Teacher Association.

Through these programs and others, Wood-Slatyon says the center hopes to offer more leadership opportunities to their parents so that they can be more involved in their children's education.

If you didn't get to attend the Open house you can call or visit the Family Resource Center, their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

