Video shows Los Tarasco's Birrieria y Mas and other businesses in Kern organizing their first-ever Christmas Toy Drive.

The toy drive is taking place on Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 9 pm.

The businesses are asking individuals to donate toys for children 4 to 12 years-old.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local businesses are coming together this holiday season to give back to the community.

To show their appreciation for supporting their family-run restaurant, Co-Owner of Los Tarasco's Birrieria y Mas, Victor Ballesteros, says they are hosting their first-ever Christmas Toy Drive.

"The community of Lamont received our restaurant very well, so we want to give back to them this Christmas. There are some families here with 5 to 6 kids and it may be difficult to purchase presents for all, so we want to help them by giving each kid a toy and putting a smile on their face," said Ballesteros.

The event is taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the family’s restaurant from 8 am to 9 pm. They are asking individuals to donate new toys for children ages 4 to 12 years old.

"We want to thank the Lamont community ahead of time for supporting us with this event. My family and I really appreciate it and will always be looking for ways to give back," said Ballesteros.

The family restaurant is working alongside friends and fellow business owners in Kern to organize the toy drive. Some of those businesses include Los Peluqueros, Bakersfield Painting and Kern Country Soleros Car Club.

"He was talking to one of our members and then we decided to help him because we are a part of the community and he is part of our community, so we decided to give a hand and we do a lot for the community," said Juan Garcia,a member of the Kern County Soleros Car Club and sponsor of the event.

Garcia added that during the toy drive, the club will have some of their classic cars on display in the restaurant's parking lot. He said that those attending the event are welcome to stop by and look at the cars and take pictures with them.

"We like to help kids out, especially young kids, so hopefully we do good," said Garcia.

The businesses will come together again on Saturday 16th, to distribute the collected gifts to children in the community.

