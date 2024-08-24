MCSC Women’s Business Center attends the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Convention

Video shows how the MCSC Women's Business Center supports small business owners and the resources they have to offer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

MCSC Women's Business Center is committed to mentoring entrepreneurs with their businesses all over the county including those in rural communities like Lamont.

I spoke to officials at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Statewide Convention where they told me what resources are available to individuals looking to start a business.

In collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Association, the MCSC Women's Business Center assists small business owners obtain grants and loans to launch their businesses.

In addition to helping them financially, the Bilingual Coordinator with the organization Elizabeth Lopez says the center offers workshops in English and in Spanish where they cover topics like how to manage and promote a business.

According to her, the center works closely with the Chambers of Commerce in Lamont, North of the River, Shafter, and Delano to identify the needs of each community.

"We are involved with the chamber and we have three consultants that are from the Lamont and Arvin area, so they know the area, they know the people, they're familiar with the demographic and with the need for our assistance," said Lopez.

By participating in this year's Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Statewide Convention, Lopez says the center was able to expand its connections in the community…gaining knowledge about other resources in the county that could further help individuals with their businesses.

Lopez adds that all of their resources are free and encourages small business owners to contact them for support.

Kern Women’s Business Center

Monday - Friday

10800 Stockdale Highway,

Suite 201-224

Bakersfield, CA 93311

(661) 567-0410 English

(661) 567-0414 Spanish

kwbcinfo@mcscorp.org

