Meet Henry Oliver, candidate for the Arvin special election

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ahead of the Arvin Special Election, we've been introducing you to each candidate running for the 5th seat on the council. Now it's time for you to meet the final candidate, Henry Oliver.

"I served from 1962 to 1966," said Oliver. "I'm a Vietnam veteran. I was over the coast of Vietnam."

Raised mainly in San Diego, Oliver says he spent most of his life living in other parts of California, and says he's always found a way to serve his community.

"I've always felt like giving back to wherever I was at, wherever I lived, so I have a service of life," said Oliver.

This led him to form part of the board of directors for electronic companies like Honeywell and organizations like Summer Trees in Orange County. Then, in 2016, Oliver says he and his wife moved to Arvin after falling in love with its scenery.

"Arvin's got a lot of nice features, we like it's a small town, friendly folk," said Oliver.

Currently, he says he is a council member for the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 97 and a member of the American Legion. If elected council member for the City of Arvin, Oliver says he intends to increase public safety and improve the city's roads.

"There are some things that really need to be addressed here in Arvin, and I think the resources to allow the city personnel to address those, that needs to be increased—we need a few more police officers, maybe," explained Oliver.

Mainly, Oliver says he wants to work as a team with the other council members to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being used efficiently by the city.

"I'm not looking for a fight, I'm just looking to get along and help out where I can," said Oliver.

The special election is an all-mail ballot election. Therefore, ballots will be sent out on July 28th and must be postmarked by August 26th.

