Meet two Arvin City Council candidates: Anabel Quintino Rubio and Nora Perez

Six candidates are running for seats on the Arvin City Council, with Election Day set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Two of those candidates recently sat down to discuss their priorities, goals, and what they hope to accomplish if elected.

Anabel Quintino Rubio is an Arvin native who went through the city's school system. She is married and has 2 grown children.

"I believe that with the knowledge and the expertise that I have that I can help to improve where we're at as far as finances go. I believe that working together as a team and collaborating together that we can really make a difference for a community and that we can get out of the situation that we're in," Quintino Rubio said.

Nora Perez grew up in Arvin after her family moved to Kern County from Los Angeles. She is also married and considers herself an Arvin native.

"Seeing the need, seeing so much, that needs to be done. And so I took that step of faith of saying, You know what? I want this for myself. I want this for my family. I want this for the next generation. that will stay here. They will never leave razor kids. I want nice parks. I want nice streets. I want my downtown to look nice," Perez said.

Both candidates outlined their top priorities if elected to represent Arvin residents.

"The top priorities that I have, if I am elected by the community of Arvin, are safety, the finances that we're in, getting us out of the deficit, and working together as a team, because if we are seated here and the community elects us is because they trust us," Quintino Rubio said.

"Development, our streets, our gutters, our curves, our parts, our finances that are the main, I want to be that bridge to bring people to trust a community, because if we don't have to trust and we're not forget about the unity. If we don't have trust, then we can't work together and we can't move Arvin forward," Perez said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

*** PROFILES FEATURING EACH CANDIDATE ARE IN THE WORKS ***

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