Michael Parra appeared in court with private attorney

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Michael Parra, the Arvin High School teacher who was arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student, appeared in court for his pre-preliminary hearing.

Parra is charged with a total of seven counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. Parra was initially assigned a public defender and is now being represented by a private attorney, Jared Thompson.

"I did receive the complaint and initial discovery packet, yes, your honor," said Thompson.

Parra was arrested by the Arvin Police Department on Nov. 15th. According to documents obtained by 23ABC, his wife turned him into the police after discovering he was having sexually explicit conversations with a student.

Documents state Parra and the student's interactions began her junior year while in Parra's class and the student continued to visit Parra after starting her senior year.

Court records claim the student admitted to engaging in sexual acts with Parra and doing so knowing he was married.

"Upon my officers responded to Arvin High along with my detective, responded to Arvin High. We were notified that a teacher there possibly had engaged in sexual relations with a student," said Chief of Police Alex Ghazalpour.

Parra was scheduled to be in court again on Friday for a preliminary hearing, however, Thompson asked Judge Bryan Stanfield for a continuance on this date.

"Your honor, I'm requesting a continuance of the prelim date," said Thompson. "I'm going to ask for January 17th as a pre-prelim and prelim setting date."

Parra is now scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 17th for a pre-preliminary hearing and a preliminary set date.

