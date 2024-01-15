MLK Day Clean-up Event promotes community pride in Lamont

Video shows the Lamont MLK Community Clean-up Event organized by the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce.

Students from Lamont Elementary School District, Vineland School District and Arvin High School gathered to remove graffiti and trash off the streets of Lamont.

After the clean-up, the student-volunteers shared a meal to further bond as a community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In honor of Martin Luther King Day, the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce organized a community cleanup to promote community pride. During the clean-up, many of the student-volunteers dedicated their day off from school—to giving back to the community.

"Every year we have 150 to 200 volunteers, this year we're around 100," said Fredi Castrejon, treasurer of the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce.

He told me that this year, students were volunteering from Lamont Elementary School District, Vineland School District, and Arvin High School.

The event started at 8 am when volunteers gathered at the Lamont Seventh Day Adventist Church where they split up into teams to make their way throughout the community.

I followed a couple of those teams as they removed graffiti and trash off the streets of Lamont. One of those teams was made up of students from Sunset Middle School.

"I came out to help my community and clean up a little bit," said Abigail Medina, a seventh-grade student at Sunset Middle School and secretary of the Student Body Council.

During the clean-up, I also met with another group made up of brothers Zen and Eli Martinez who both grew up in Lamont.

"Just to help out the community. We felt like we could do something for the community so we came out," said Zen Martinez.

Castrejon added that each year, the Chamber encourages students to participate in the MLK community clean-up because it demonstrates leadership—a characteristic Dr. King is known and remembered for.

After the clean-up, volunteers gathered back at the church to share a meal and continue to bond as a community. In Lamont, I'm Priscilla Lara your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

