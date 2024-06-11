More than 90 percent of 8th graders at Sunset Middle School enroll in College and Career Readiness Program

Video shows how Sunset Middle School and Arvin High School are collaborating to introduce students to career pathways in a four-week College and Career Readiness Summer Program.

Throughout the program, incoming eighth graders will have the opportunity to learn about business, architecture, JROTC, and agriculture.

With it being the first time this program is offered, Sunset Middle School Principal, Daniel Chairez says he is excited that more than 90 percent of the school's incoming eighth-grade class enrolled in the program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This summer will be full of knowledge for incoming eighth graders at Sunset Middle School. In collaboration with Arvin High, Sunset Middle School is creating opportunities for students to think about their future careers.

"We're going to be cooking, baking—on Friday we're going to be going to the farm—and currently, we're making flowers," said Nashley Lopez an incoming eighth grader at Sunset Middle School who is currently attending the agriculture pathway course in the summer program.

Each week, the program allows students to get an introduction to a different pathway offered at Arvin High. In addition to agriculture, students are also able to learn about architecture, business, and JROTC.

"It's to support their learning," stated Chairez, "The course they were taught during their seventh-grade year, exposes them to college life, high school life, and the different career pathways. It's never too early to get our students engaged in their future."

Introducing students to business is Arvin High School Teacher Robert McDuff. Through his boot camp, he says students will create business plans and advertisements to create and sell their products.

"Business affects everybody," said McDuff, "Every organization is a business, so if we can get students exposed to the world of business early maybe we'll have some young entrepreneurs."

So far, Lopez says the business and agriculture pathways have allowed her to gain life skills that will help her in the future, and is excited to take the next two pathways.

"The business class helped me with my confidence because we had to present in front of the class and sell our products," she said, "And the agriculture class is helping me with my creativity."

The program is scheduled to wrap up on June 28th, but Chairez says they're already looking into offering additional pathways next year

