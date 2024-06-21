Mosquito reproduction hot-spots

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Since Arvin and Lamont are agricultural-based communities, Kern County Mosquito and Vector Control District says they're at higher risk of developing more mosquito breeding sites.



Video shows how Kern County Mosquito and Vector Control District helps control mosquito reproduction in Arvin and Lamont.

With Arvin and Lamont being agricultural-based, he says puddles can form after irrigating crops. If the water remains present, mosquito larvae can begin to produce.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rising temperatures make perfect conditions for mosquito reproduction. I spoke to Kern County Mosquito and Vector Control District who told me what areas are key breeding sites and how they can be controlled.

Between June and September, Kern County Mosquito and Vector Control District Manager La Thao, says mosquito reproduction is at its peak.

"With the warmer weather, the mosquito develops a lot quicker," said Thao, "It could take only a week for a mosquito to go from an egg to a flying adult."

Posing a threat to the community as they carry the West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis Virus which can be transmitted to humans.

Thao says the top breeding spots for mosquitoes in Arvin and Lamont are the sumps and fields as they may have standing water, something she says the district is constantly scanning the area for.

"If they come across any standing water, they treat it with a larvaecide which is pretty much a pesticide that kills the mosquito larvae in the immature stages," said Thao.

I followed their foreman, Jeff Duke, responsible for Arvin and Lamont while he sprayed areas with standing water.

"It's a mosquito oil. It's a suffocant," explained Duke, "It spreads out and covers the water's surface so they can't get up and breathe."

To help the district reduce mosquito reproduction, Thao says residents can get rid of any standing water in their yards…and if applicable, maintain their swimming pools.

"Unmaintained green swimming pools are a large source in residential areas that produce a lot of mosquitoes," said Thao.

If you see any at-risk areas or standing water in the community, you can report it here, www.KernMosquito.com.

