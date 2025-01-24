Mother raises concerns over new directive allowing immigration agents in schools

LAMONT. CALIF, (KERO) — The Vineland School District held a "Know Your Rights" meeting to educate families who may be affected by the Trump administration. Trump gives the green light for immigration agents to enter schools.



Maria Jaramillo, a mother in the district, expressed concern over the emotional impact on her children and the potential targeting of Hispanic students.

Parents shared how new policies are creating fear and anxiety for children, including worries about classmates being taken away.

Parents are calling for schools to take a stronger role in reassuring families and protecting students' rights.

The Vineland School District recently hosted a "Know Your Rights" meeting aimed at educating the community on how to respond if detained or questioned by immigration agents. This event comes in response to the Trump administration’s decision to allow immigration agents to enter schools, a move that has sparked fear and uncertainty among many families.

Parents from the Vineland School District gathered at the Vineland Family Resource Center to stay informed about the latest updates and to seek guidance on protecting their families.

“It's scary because even though my kids still have papers, I’m just scared that they're gonna see their little classmates getting taken away or even them because they look Hispanic,” said Maria Jamarillo.

Maria Jaramillo, a mother of three students in the district, expressed how the recent executive order has shaken her sense of security and left her worried for her children and their peers.

“It’s kind of hard because before this got signed, I kept telling them don’t worry these are protected areas,” she added.

Jaramillo also shared the difficulty of preparing her children for the possibility of witnessing unsettling events in their classrooms.

“They’re scared. My child is scared for her and for her classmate. She's like the mom I have. I know some classmates. I’m scared that they’re gonna come and take them,” she continued.

In addition to fearing for her children’s classmates, Jaramillo worries that her own children could be unfairly targeted because they are Hispanic. To help ease her anxiety, her family now relies on apps like LIFE 360 to stay connected and ensure everyone’s safety.

“My son is like we could track my dad like that, we could track our family members like that, and we could know that they’re coming home from work or they got to work safely,” she explained.

Despite the fear and uncertainty, Jaramillo said her main hope is for schools to take action in reassuring parents and students that their rights will be upheld.

“As a parent, I think every parent wants to know that their district or school is protecting their children’s rights,” she said.

As many questions remain unanswered, parents in Vineland and across the country are left worried about what might happen should ICE agents appear at their schools. For now, they can only pray for the best while seeking strength and solidarity within their communities.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

