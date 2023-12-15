New classrooms are coming to Lamont Elementary School District

Video shows ribbon cutting ceremony of Lamont Elementary School District's (LESD) New Classroom Project.

The 8 million dollar project will bring eight new classrooms, one for pre-k and the others for kindergartens classes.

The project is breaking ground on Monday and is expected to be completed by Summer 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's the season of giving and at Lamont Elementary School District (LESD), Board Members are giving the school 8 new classrooms.

The district hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for their latest project that is breaking ground on Monday. This is after the district received a grant from the Division of the State Architect.

"Lamont is one of three districts in all of California that attained this 8 million dollars for these new buildings," said Superintendent for LESD Lori Gonzalez.

Gonzalez walked 23ABC through current kindergarten classrooms and told us what changes can be expected.

"When I walked in here, I immediately saw the lack of storage and then having all these movable storage is great, but you need built in storage for stuff you want to put away," said Gonzalez.

She was not the only one concerned about the amount of storage units in the rooms. She says during the planning phase of the project, she met with current kindergarten teachers and storage was an issue among other things.

"They don't necessarily like these tables, so we're gonna go ahead and revamp and get them new tables that they feel are better for the children at this level," explained Gonzalez.

But pre-k and kindergarten teachers are not the only ones looking forward to the upgrades. According to first-grade teacher at LESD Melanie Anama, the new classrooms present better teaching opportunities.

"We need the rooms for sure," said Anama. "My class size this year is 25 students and for first grade that is not the ideal. The more room we have hopefully the smaller class sizes."

The project's improvements are going beyond the classrooms, kindergarten students can also look forward to a new playground.

According to Gonzalez, the project is expected to be completed by summer of next year.

