New DMV text scam targets drivers with fake traffic ticket warnings

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A new phishing scam impersonating the DMV is targeting drivers with fake traffic ticket warnings. Arvin police warn residents to be vigilant about suspicious texts.

A new phishing scam is targeting drivers nationwide by impersonating the DMV and warning about unpaid traffic tickets. Though no cases have been reported in Arvin yet, local authorities are working to spread awareness about the threat.

The scam arrives as a text message notifying drivers about a supposed toll balance. The message warns that legal action may be taken if the balance isn't paid by a specific date, including the suspension of vehicle registration and driving privileges.

"It's almost like clickbait is what it goes back to. It's very easy for someone who doesn't understand what it is, is fearful of the terminology that's put in there," said Alex Ghazalpour, Arvin Police Chief.

The text provides a fake link for users to pay the so-called balance. With this issue affecting people nationwide, the DMV has posted a scam alert on their website.

"The DMV will never ask for personal or financial information by text. If you get one, don't open it or reply. Stay alert and protect your information," Ghazalpour said.

Though no case has been reported in Arvin, authorities are concerned for vulnerable groups who are more likely to fall victim to this type of crime, including Spanish speakers and senior citizens.

Angela Becerra Gonzalez, an Arvin resident, says she's been targeted by scammers before.

"My phone rang once from an unknown number. Two guys asked me for my Social Security number and my bank account information. Luckily, I realized it was a scam and told them I wasn't going to give them any information and told them I'd report them to the police," Gonzalez said.

Now, Gonzalez says she avoids scammers by not answering unknown calls or text messages.

Authorities recommend that the public remain vigilant to these scams, as these investigations are often lengthy.

"This is a thousand-piece complex Lego that you have to put together, and it just draws tentacles and goes into different directions," Ghazalpour said.

If you receive a suspicious DMV text, Arvin PD advises the public to verify with them before paying any fees.

