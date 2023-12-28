New sidewalk, bike lane and multi-use path open on DiGiorgio Road

Video shows improvements to DiGiorgio Road in Lamont.

The Progress Committee of Lamont and the Center on Race, Poverty, and the Environment advocated for this street to have a sidewalk and a bike path.

The new upgrades to the road will allow residents to get to and from the center of Lamont.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been 3 years since the Progress Committee of Lamont and the Center on Race, Poverty, and the Environment began advocating for improvements on DiGiorgio Road. After receiving a two million dollar gift from the Board of Supervisors, the road now has a 1-mile multi-use path, a 2-mile bike lane, and a sidewalk.

According to Lamont resident and member of the Progress Committee of Lamont, Timoteo Prado, community members living on this street had no sidewalk to walk to and from Weedpatch Hwy.

"One of the things that residents would always point out to us was potholes, when it rains the roads get flooded--making it impossible to walk--no accessible sidewalks for them to walk," said Prado.

As a result, many of them found themselves walking on the road to get to their destination. Conditions that got worse during flood season.

"It constantly got flooded. In the past two years, we've had large storms come in. It flooded to where residents had to walk on the road," explained Prado.

In an attempt to make this road safer for pedestrians and vehicles, the project design also includes ditches to further prevent water from flooding the path.

In a statement to 23ABC, the Assistant Director for CRPE said, "It is an honor for CRPE to be able to help the residents of Lamont improve their community".

