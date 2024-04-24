'None of our veterans are alone' remembering those who've served

Video shows how veterans gathered at the Bakersfield National Cemetery (BNC) to honor those who served the country and passed away without a known family.

With a eulogy and military honors, the community gave remembered nine veterans who were interred at BNC in the last six months.

Army Veteran Joe Acosta told 23ABC attending this ceremony has become a tradition for him.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Veterans paid their respects to the servicemen and women who passed without a known family. This year, the ceremony specifically honored nine veterans interred at the cemetery in the last 6 months.

The Veterans Family Band played patriotic music including the national anthem, while people arrived to the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

Among the attendees, was Army Veteran Joe Acosta who told me it's a tradition for him to come to the ceremony.

"I'm going to get emotional on you," said Acosta. "I come back because I took an oath for every veteran to be honored and remember for that sacrifice."

Acosta told me he served the country for 21 years and fought through three wars—Vietnam, Grenada, and Desert Storm.

Since 1996, he says he's made it a tradition to attend the ceremony to honor and remember all veterans.

With a rifle salute, the Kern County Associated Veterans Honor Detail conducted military honors.

I spoke to Bakersfield National Cemetery Admin Officer, Yolanda Crowe, who told me the purpose of the ceremony is to provide veterans with proper burials with the community present.

"Ultimately, none of our veterans are alone or unaccompanied," said Crowe. "The veteran community, the patriotic community has shown today we're going to hold the line and fill in the gap and honor them."

Though they might not be related by blood, Acosta said the sacrifices they've made for the country bring them together.

"The majority of people don't go to war in the military—17 million women serve their country but not all of them go to war—but they all make the same sacrifice. They leave their families—they leave their children," explained Acosta.

Next month, the cemetery will hold another ceremony on Memorial Day to honor all those who served the country.

For more information visit their website, www.CEM.VA.gov.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

