Olivia Calderon: A Dedicated Candidate for Arvin Mayor

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — As part of our election coverage, 23ABC is speaking to both mayoral candidates in Arvin. One candidate is Olivia Calderon who has been a constant voice in Arvin city council meetings.



For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As we near elections, I had the opportunity to sit down with Arvin's mayoral candidates and discuss their visions for the city. First up is Olivia Calderon, who you may recognize for her mother's role in the community.

"This beloved community has blessed my family, who arrived as immigrants from Mexico to work in the fields," said Calderon.

In 1937, Calderon says her family settled in Arvin, where they taught her and her sisters the importance of education and public service.

"I've worked in the state legislature. I've worked at the local level in cities to bring economic development—working in the economic development department in Los Angeles—and in the state legislature writing, passing, and advocating for laws," stated Calderon.

Now back in Arvin, Calderon says she's demonstrated her commitment to the city—becoming President of the Arvin and Lamont Kiwanis Club, adopting the city's Main Street, and forming partnerships with organizations to bring resources to the community.

If elected mayor, Calderon told 23ABC, she would bring transparency, accountability, and oversight to the city.

"We know that we have a duty," stated Calderon. "We must repair our streets and our parks. We must support our small businesses and diversify the businesses we have here, why? Because those tax revenues are tax revenues, we can reinvest in our city."

To ensure that money is reinvested into the city, she says she will begin by hiring an economic development director to rezone the city and make it easier to establish more small businesses.

Overall, she says she is prepared to work hand in hand with residents of Arvin to create a better community for the youth, seniors, and business owners.

"What you can count on from me is to be present, to be here, I live here, I am working in the community here, and I will continue to work like that with you," said Calderon.

Our election coverage will continue on Friday, where I will be speaking to Calderon's opponent, Arvin's current Mayor Daniel Borelli.

