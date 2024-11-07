Olivia Calderon projected as the new mayor of Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — With the votes from all seven precincts in Arvin counted, Olivia Calderon is leading the race for mayor with more than 58 percent of the vote over her opponent, incumbent mayor Daniel Borreli.



As of Wednesday morning, results are favoring Olivia Calderon as the projected winner for the Arvin Mayoral Race. I took to the streets of Arvin to see how residents are reacting to the results so far.

According to the Kern County Election Results, with all precincts counted, Olivia Calderon is leading the race over her opponent, incumbent mayor Daniel Borreli with more than 58% of the vote.

"I feel really grateful, to my mother, to my grandmother, to all those women that came before me that sacrificed hard," said Olivia Calderon. "For the women who died for my right to vote now I get to be not only a woman who votes but a woman who could be elected to be the mayor."

Calderon is the daughter of ex-mayor, the late Olivia Trujillo, who passed away earlier this year. It’s also Calderon’s first time running for mayor.

With Calderon leading the race, some Arvin residents are eager to see what Calderon will bring to the city.

"I hope she wins and supports the residents of Arvin. I hope she fixes our streets, I walk everywhere I go and it’s hard because the streets are in poor conditions," said Arvin resident David Gonzalez.

Also excited about Calderon leading the race is Rafael Moreno Fuentes who says he supported Calderon’s campaign all along.

"I’ve lived here for several years now. I love Arvin, I’ve always loved this city and I hope Olivia is able to support us because I’m a farm worker and I know she’ll be there to support us," said Moreno Fuentes.

If allowed to serve as mayor, Calderon says she will lead with transparency and ensure that residents’ concerns are being heard.

"As the mayor, I will be there to listen—to listen because that’s how we learn and that’s how we instill trust.," stated Calderon. "It’s by being respectful and listening and from that place as well is to say that we’re there to provide direction."

I reached out to Calderon's opponent, incumbent mayor Daniel Borreli, but he was unable to comment. However, on Tuesday night, Borreli said he was proud of the campaign he ran and was grateful for everyone who supported him in the process.

If Calderon were to win she is scheduled to take office in December.

