ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Arvin swore in their new mayor Olivia Calderon and council member Jaime Perez at Tuesday's city council meeting.



Olivia Calderon was sworn in as Arvin's new mayor.

Council member Jaime Perez also took the oath of office.

Residents were upset that the swearing-in ceremony was placed at the end of the long city council meeting.

Outgoing mayor Daniel Borreli was criticized for agenda placement.

Calderon emphasizes unity and working for the community's betterment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Arvin has a new mayor and her name is Olivia Calderon, but other issues caused controversy before she was sworn in.

A standing-room-only crowd that could not fit in the Arvin City Chambers and spilled outside to witness their newly elected mayor, Olivia Calderon be sworn into office. However, residents were upset that the swearing-in wasn’t until the end of a long meeting.

Residents wanted the new mayor to be sworn in at the top of the agenda, criticizing outgoing mayor Daniel Borreli for placing the swearing-in ceremony at the bottom of the agenda.

Despite numerous pleas from residents to place the swearing-in at the top the city council rejected it and continued with business as normal.

Finally, hours after the meeting started Olivia Calderon was sworn in as Arvin’s new Mayor.

"My intention is that we unite," said Calderon. "That we come together to work for the betterment of the community. That we can come together and that we look for solutions. That’s my intention and so I look forward to getting to work."

Arvin has many issues to deal with. The new mayor is hopeful that with the coming new year, the city can start a new chapter as well.

