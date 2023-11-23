Operation Gobble provides hundreds of individuals with a meal on Thanksgiving

Video shows Operation Gobble, an event organized by the Lamont Elementary School District Family Resource and Learning Center

During the event the Family Resource and Learning and its partners distributed Thanksgiving Baskets to families in the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Lamont Elementary School District Family Resource and Learning Center and its community partners distributed 150 Thanksgiving baskets to families in Lamont and Weedpatch.

This year, the baskets were distributed at Myrtle Avenue Elementary School.

Project Director for the Family Resource and Learning Center, Jennifer Wood-Slayton says Operation Gobble provides 500 to 700 individuals with a meal on Thanksgiving.

"A family can walk out of Operation Gobble and be able to provide everything for their family to have a traditional American Thanksgiving dinner," said Wood-Slayton.

Families received their choice of chicken or turkey in addition to other food items.

"Our Lamont Lions Club donates stuffing for us, Grimmway Farms donates our carrots every year. A local farmer donates potatoes. All of our school children do penny drives to support the Thanksgiving basket itself, so providing vegetables and green beans and corn," she said.

The 150 families receiving baskets are referred and selected by community partners and the school district.

