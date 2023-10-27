Over 30 Vendors Will Provide Free Health services at the Healthful Harvest

Video shows Marisol Rodriguez, program coordinator for Community Health Initiative of Kern County a Program of Dignity Health explain what community members can expect from the Healthful Harvest in Arvin.

The Healthful Harvest will take place on Saturday, October 27 at the Haven Drive Middle School from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Rodriguez says there will be over 30 vendors providing health resources and services to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Health providers are coming together to inform and provide services to the community at tomorrow’s Healthful Harvest.

"We have over 30 vendors out there they’ll be providing free services, dental screenings, health screenings, cervical cancer screenings, mental health resources, and organizations will also be on-site to offer enrollment assistance for health insurance," said Marisol Rodriguez, program coordinator for Community Health Initiative of Kern County a Program of Dignity Health.

She says this is the second year the event is taking place and that it is essential in providing services to people living in rural communities.

"They have limited resources. Transportation is an issue in that area too, so sometimes it’s difficult for them to travel to Bakersfield, for example, to get services," she explained.

Rodriguez says that health screenings will be walk-ups and are done on a first come first serve basis. But health services are not the only thing that will be offered, Rodriguez added that there will also be food boxes delivered by the community action partnership of Kern-- and activities for kids.

"This event is a family event. It’s completely free. There will be activities for kids, so there’s actually an area designated for kids. There will also be music, food and a Halloween costume contest for the kids," said the program coordinator.

Rodriguez encourages community members to take advantage of the resources and services that will be provided tomorrow at the haven drive middle school from 12 to 4 pm.

