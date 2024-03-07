Promoting healthy smiles at Vineland Elementary School

Video shows the importance of having programs like Big Smiles in schools to provide dental care to students in rural communities.

Vineland Elementary is one of the schools participating in the Big Smiles program that allows students to receive dental services on campus.

The services provided are free of cost to the school and the families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A retired dentist is treating children outside their classrooms. After serving downtown Bakersfield for over 40 years, Roger Sandoval switched gears and is now serving children at schools.

Vineland Elementary School is one of the schools that he visits annually through a program called Big Smiles.

Mayra Garza, principal at Vineland Elementary School told me Big Smiles is a free program that offers students all types of dental services including examinations, cleanings, fillings and extractions.

By making these services available on campus, Garza said they are able to help children build hygiene habits and prevent dental damage.

“If you have a tooth ache or a rotten tooth, it’s not going to let you focus on school, so we want them to be healthy and safe and be able to focus on their learning,” said Garza.

According to Sandoval Big Smiles allows dentists to teach children how to properly take care of their teeth so that they can maintain them as they get older.

Some of the diseases he discusses with children include plaque and bloody gums. since they are common among young children because of poor brushing habits.

“Plaque is a sticky film that gets stuck on the teeth,” explained Sandoval. “I tell the kids it’s kind of like a spiderweb that gets stuck on us and i tell them that’s how it gets stuck on our bodies.”

He added that his goal is to instill in children that brushing their teeth is a habit and recommends it two times a day for two minutes.

In a statement to 23ABC, Superintended of Vineland School District Cindy Castro also mentioned the impact poor oral health can have on a child’s education.

“I believe that poor oral health among today’s school children is now a national crisis,” said Castro. “There are many school hours lost due to poor oral health. Many children, especially those located in rural areas, lack access to basic dental care.”

Through the program, Sandoval and his team were able to provide basic dental treatment to 50 children at Vineland Elementary—enabling them to have healthy smiles without missing school.

“They get it instantaneously right on campus. They don’t have to be picked up, parents don’t have to miss work or have to drive out to Bakersfield,” said Garza.

Next week, Sandoval will offer services to children attending Sunset Middle School.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

