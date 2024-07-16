Rancho Fire evacuation update

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday evening, Kern County Fire Department said the Rancho Fire that started south of Arvin within Tejon Ranch has burned 10,000 acres and is 50 percent contained.



Video shows how Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) is handling the Rancho Fire that started on Saturday south of Arvin within Tejon Ranch.

According to KCFD, as of Monday evening, the fire has burned 10,000 acres and is 50 percent contained.

An evacuation order was placed over the weekend, but has since been lifted and reduced to a "warning."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Rancho Fire broke out on Saturday south of Arvin within the Tejon Ranch. According to KCFD, this fire was caused by lighting from one of the storms hitting the county over the weekend.

As of Monday evening, KCFD Public Information Officer Jon Drucker says the Fire has burned 10,000 acres and is 50 percent contained.

"Containment is not always a judge of fire activity," explained Drucker, "Containment does mean that that fire has a line—which makes it safer—but what we're looking for when we're judging fire activity is the forward progress of the fire stop."

Though the evacuation order has been lifted, Drucker recommends the public be alert in case that were to change.

