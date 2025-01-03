Residents concerned over Lamont Park renovation delays

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — In 2022, Kern County received funding from the state to improve parks, including Lamont Park with construction yet to occur, residents are questioning the delay.



Lamont residents express concern over park renovation delays.

Renovations at Lamont Park have seen multiple setbacks.

Local officials assure that projects will be completed soon.

Community members voice the importance of the park for local gatherings.

Calls for transparency and regular updates from the renovation team.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Residents are questioning the delay of Lamont Park's refurbishments, but Kern County officials say the correct execution of the project will be worth the wait.

In 2022, Kern County received 76 million dollars through Prop. 68—a statewide park program to improve our parks.

The investment aims to upgrade parks in each of the county's districts, including Lamont Park which was awarded more than six million dollars for refurbishment.

"One of our priorities is improving the quality of life for our residents and we really believe that investing in green spaces is a key to living a good life," said Kern County Chief Communication Officer Ally Triolo.

Community member David Cardenas says he grew up playing Basketball at Lamont Park and now brings his children here to play.

When the county announced the park would be getting an upgrade, he says he was excited about its new features.

"I really like the layout, so I think it would've been great for the community," said Cardenas.

According to the layout, the project includes a new artificial turf soccer field, splash pad, open plaza, skatepark, three sports courts, multiple playgrounds, exercise equipment, obstacle course, recreation center, and three restrooms.

Originally, the park was expected to be completed in 2025 with construction slated to begin in February of last year.

But more than four years after the county received the grant money from the state, the county has yet to start renovating anything at Lamont Park, leaving residents here frustrated. And they say, the county has not informed them about why the project is delayed.

"I really care about this community, it's something that I think would be really great for the community," said Cardenas. "Things happen and we need more of an elaboration to the public when it comes down to those things."

According to the county, part of the delay is because the county is looking for the right contractor to take on the project, adding that the new tentative completion date is now for 2026.

"Sometimes things take a little longer because we'd rather it be done right than rush it or forget something in the plan or award a bid to someone that actually isn't quite capable of meeting the demand of the project," explained Triolo.

Triolo encourages any questions regarding the park's status to be sent to the county's park and recreation staff using the My Kern App.

