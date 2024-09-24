Rising Online School Threats Impact Lamont School, Over 700 Absences Reported

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — Schools all over the nation have seen a spike in the number of threats received on social media. One school that's seen itself in this situation is Mountain View Middle School in Lamont.



Online school threats are a rising issue across the U.S.

Mountain View Middle School in Lamont has fallen victim to online threats

Kern High School District has investigated 16 potential threats this school year

Over 700 student absences were reported in Lamont Elementary School District (LESD) last Thursday

LESD is prioritizing student and staff safety with security cameras and lockdown procedures

"Unfortunately, social media plays an essential role in it and it creates a sense of panic anxiety crisis, and fear, and ultimately our children are the ones most affected," said LESD Superintendent Dr. Lori Gonzalez.

"Unfortunately, social media plays an essential role in it and it creates a sense of panic anxiety crisis, and fear, and ultimately our children are the ones most affected," said LESD Superintendent Dr. Lori Gonzalez.

It was posts like this one that began circulating on social media last week, causing fear among some families in the LESD beginning on Monday.

But LESD is not the only district receiving online threats, Kern High School District says that since the beginning of the current school year, they have investigated a total of 16 potential threats.

23ABC reached out to other districts within the county including, Panama-Buena Vista School District, Rosedale Union School District, Bakersfield City School District, and Greenfield Union School District, for similar stats, but did not hear back.

KCSO and BPD were also unable to provide us with numbers.

According to LESD officials, after investigating the posts, with the help of KCSO, determined they were not credible.

"If you look at a lot of the social media that is out there right now, a lot of the posts are 'anonymous participants,' and when you look at what's being posted you don't even know if it's from here and then they spread that fear," said Dr. Gonzalez.

Despite that, officials say families remained startled by the idea of students being at possible risk, and on Thursday alone, the district reported over 700 student absences.

Officials say they are prioritizing the safety of their students and staff, and have installed security cameras, along with a lockdown procedure that is practiced by students. I was told the procedure is refined and approved by the school site council each year.

"Now that this took place we're trying to see what can we do to improve it," stated Dr. Gonzalez. "We're looking into some additional things that we can put into place to make everyone feel safe."

To better communicate with parents, LESD encourages them to sign up for ParentSquare to receive all the latest notifications from the district.

