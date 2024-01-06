Rosca de Reyes: Arvin community celebrates Epiphany

Video shows "La Rosca de Reyes" a Mexican sweet bread available during Epiphany, also know as "Three King's Day."

Epiphany is a Christian feast day celebrated on January 6th that honors the day the three Wise men traveled to Bethlahem to meet the new born king.

Inside each Rosca is a baby Jesus—families take turns cutting the bread and whoever receives the slice with the baby is responsible for making tamales on Candlemas.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"La Rosca de Reyes" is a Mexican sweet bread popular among Hispanic-Christian Catholic households during Epiphany.

The Rosca is a traditional part of the Christian feast day that commemorates the journey of the three Wise men to Bethlehem to meet the newborn king.

"These three wise men brought three gifts to the newborn king—gold, frankincense, and myrrh," said Sister Amal Grace, Director of Religious Education, for St. Francis Parish.

She added that the gifts represent that He should be adored as King, Priest, and Savior.

According to Lizette Gomez, Marketing Director for Vallarta Supermarkets, each year the number of Roscas sold by the store increases.

"We have customers coming in here tomorrow morning, they'll be coming in, lined up, and all these units you see here will be gone," stated Gomez.

She told me that last year, Vallarta Supermarkets sold 62,000 units chain-wide, including 740 units that were sold in Arvin.

"What the families do is they cut into the bread and whoever gets the baby gets to throw a celebration," said Gomez.

That celebration usually takes place on Candlemas, February 2nd—another Christian feast day that honors the presentation of the Lord.

The bread is available in different sizes and flavors including Mexican caramel, cheese, and guava.

