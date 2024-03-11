Sierra Vista Elementary School is 'serving' its students in a whole new way

Video shows how Sierra Vista Elementary School celebrated the completion of their new cafeteria.

According to the school's Superintendent, Sierra Vista is the oldest school in the district and never had a kitchen.

The remodeled facility includes with a fully equipped kitchen enabling staff to cook meals on-site.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students, staff, and community members gathered to celebrate the completion of Sierra Vista Elementary School's newest facility. The opening of the school's cafeteria marks the completion of a multi-year facility project.

"I was born in Chihuahua, Mexico—we came here when I was 7-years-old. So 7 years old, I was in second grade and this is where I started in Arvin at Sierra Vista School," said Sierra Vista alumna, teacher, parent, and now grandparent Margarita Perez.

During her years as a student, Perez says she made several memories at her school's cafeteria because it was a place where she would eat and mingle with her friends. Fast forward to today, Perez says it's a bittersweet moment because she has to let go of a space full of memories. At the same time, she says she is glad this new space will give current students the opportunity to eat, socialize, and perform.

According to Superintendent of Arvin School District Georgia Rhett, this cafeteria was made possible through the support of Bond Measure E and Measure G passed by Arvin voters in 2014 and 2018.

"This cafeteria has a kitchen which we've never had at Sierra Vista campus," stated Rhett.

And though Sierra Vista may be the oldest school in the district, Dee Abbema, director of food service at Arvin School District, says it is the first in the district whose kitchen is equipped with warming ovens—an oven that can also be used as a warmer which will take up less space in the facility. It also has a tilting skillet pot that will help staff with any boiling needs.

The new cafeteria will also increase food quality since it won't have to sit in warmers as long, instead, the food will be cooked close to serving time.

According to Abbema, the kitchen staff serves about 740 students daily at Sierra Vista. The increased space and new equipment will allow the staff to get students through the line faster.

"Currently, the kitchen staff has to cook at our middle school and then the food is delivered over to the elementary school," explained Abbema. "Now with the new kitchen and the cafeteria, everything will be cooked on-site."

With no more transportation issues affecting the food they serve, the kitchen staff will begin to serve meals cooked on-site three days a week.

"I will miss it but I'm so excited to see this, so out with the old and hello to the new," said Perez.

In addition to the cafeteria, the bond measures were also used to remodel classrooms, offices, the library, and the lounge.

