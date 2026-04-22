State ranks Arvin High among elite schools for groundbreaking dual enrollment success

The State Department of Education is recognizing Arvin High School for its exemplary dual enrollment program.

Under the dual enrollment program, high school students earn college credit and sometimes associate degrees before graduation. The state recognized the school's program for its exceptional partnership with Bakersfield College, which provides high-quality, equity-driven college courses.

"So that means we've done an awesome job of being able to provide these opportunities for our students," Principal Gabriel Ramirez-Leyva said.

"It's saving them time, two years of college, and it's saving the money. With the cost of college going up, a lot of parents are very interested in being able to get their kids these opportunities. These dual enrollment classes here at high school are completely free," Ramirez-Leyva said. "Kids don't have to pay for the books, for the tuition, none of that."

History teacher Joshua Reyna has come full circle. As a student at Arvin High School, he was enrolled in the program.

"Through my high school years, my freshman to senior year, I was probably taking about one to two classes a semester. So, by the time that I finished my senior year, I was able to be far in terms of my college career," Reyna said.

After graduating in 2021, Reyna went to Cal State Bakersfield, where he majored in history and graduated two years later. This is his second year teaching at his alma mater.

"It feels great to be back. I mean, I never pictured myself somewhere else besides Arvin High School. Like I said, this has been my home for, you know, 20 plus years, and I don't see myself anywhere but here," Reyna said.

Reyna said one of his priorities is to help students and guide them to a better future.

"Being able to help these students, help these kids grow tremendously, it really brings me pleasure to see that I'm making an impact with them," Reyna said.

Ramirez-Leyva is proud to see how far the program has gone.

"So, two years ago, we were one out of nine in the state that got this distinction, and we were the only one in the Kern High School District. This year, again, we are the only one in the Kern High School District," Ramirez-Leyva said.

Arvin High School is the only school in the Kern High School District to receive this recognition this year. Four other schools in Delano also received this honor from the state.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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