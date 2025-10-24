Student mariachi groups compete for chance to open for Grammy-nominated performer

Festival del Mariachi is just days away, and this Saturday will mark a historic first for the annual celebration. Student mariachi groups will compete for the coveted opportunity to serve as the opening act for Grammy-nominated Mariachi Sol de Mexico.

23ABC spoke with students from Mariachi Los Osos at Arvin High School as they prepare for Saturday's music workshop, which will feature both Mariachi Sol de Mexico from Los Angeles and Mariachi San Marcos from Bakersfield.

"Will get to work one on one with with the teachers and the classes, on their skills, on specific songs, technique, how to refine their skills, and how to get inside on how to be a professional musician," said Jorge Laris, mariachi director.

Festival del Mariachi was originally created to showcase mariachi music, but organizers later added educational workshops for students. This year brings their largest group of mariachi students yet, with 500 participants expected.

"500 students are coming from current High School District programs, such as South, Foothill, Miramonte, some of them of them are coming from Lamont School District, Woodlake, Porterville, LA County, LA Unified, Sacramento, and even Las Vegas," Laris said.

The competition element represents a new chapter for the festival. For the first time, student mariachi groups will vie for the chance to open for the professional performers.

"Something that would be amazing. For our group, for everyone here, it would be absolutely amazing if we could do that, but it would be amazing if anyone could," said Gerarado Lopez, a member of Mariachi Los Osos.

Senior Jared Soto Calderon views the annual workshop as a highlight of his year.

"Because I want to make some new friends in the workshop and get to learn from the best Mariachi performers," Soto Calderon said.

Jose Alberto Segura recently made the transition from guitar to violin and is eager to expand his musical horizons at the workshop.

"Getting to learn different like like styles, like different ways that people play, maybe. Like, just getting to play with professionals is a privilege that I am grateful for and blessed to, like, be able to experience with everyone here," Segura said.

The public is invited to attend the performances at Arvin High School, where members from Mariachi Sol de Mexico will serve as judges for the competition.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

