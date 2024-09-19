Sunset Middle School Opens First Little Free Library in Weedpatch

WEEDPATCH, Calif. (KERO) — Sunset Middle School officially opened its Little Free Library to provide access to books, given that Vineland School District is not close to a free and public library.



Sunset Middle School opens the first Little Free Library in Weedpatch.

The library provides access to books for students and the community.

Books in both English and Spanish for students in Kindergarten to eighth grade.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Following the establishment of the first Little Free Library in Arvin, the Vineland School District (VSD) built the first one in Weedpatch. The new library is located right outside of Sunset Middle School.

"I'm excited about the library because a lot of kids can now have fun reading without people having to tell them to return them," said VSD student Destiny Altamirano.

"It's good to have books because it helps you with your vocabulary and your learning," said VSD student Alesana Samaniego.

Students and staff at Sunset Middle School tell me they are most looking forward to having a new selection of books for students and the community to get a hold of.

"It's really exciting for the area—students were super excited," stated Librarian Geniece Trevino. "The books, they get to keep them. It is considered a give-and-take library, so they can take a book and bring it back, it's to encourage reading at home."

Trevino says the Little Free Library will provide access to books given that the nearest public libraries are in neighboring communities like Arvin and Lamont.

"The purpose of the little library is to encourage the love of reading and to make books more easily accessible to everyone here in the community," said Sunset Middle School Principal Daniel Chairez.

According to the school, the first batch of books placed in the Little Free Library were donated by the Lamont Women's Club.

With Spanish being a primary language in the area, they say the library will have books in both English and Spanish for students in Kindergarten to eighth grade.

Officials say the library is open to the public and encourage them to take a book and share a book.

