The 82nd Goode Water Ski National Championships are kicking off on Tuesday

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO — Approximately 600 water skiers are expected to compete for titles in slalom, tricks, jumps, and overall at the 82nd Goode Water Ski National Championships.



The 82nd U.S. National championships are slated to take place at Ski West Village—a three-lake complex located on the southwest side of Arvin.

This year, 500 to 600 participants are expected to be competing, including some of the best water skiers in the world.

The competition will run from August 13th to the 17th from 8 am to 4 pm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Water skiers from all over the U.S. are getting ready to participate in the 82nd Goode Water Ski Nationals. During the week-long competition, the athletes will compete for titles in slalom, tricks, jumps, and overall.

Competing for the first time in the Goode Nationals is Harry Francois, who has been skiing competitively since the age of 10.

"Right here on these lakes, I had somebody helping me in the water and I got up on one ski and I've loved it ever since," said Francois, "It's very exhilarating. It's scary but it's also fun—that's the main part, it's fun."

He's talking about the lakes at Ski West Village—a three-lake complex founded in 1983 located on the southwest side of Arvin.

According to the Ski West Village President Roger Welling, the last time the nationals were hosted at this location was in 2007.

"We're very excited. We're going to have some of the best skiers in the world here. We're expecting between 500 and 600 competitors," said Welling.

He says spectators can expect to see athletes 7 years old to 80 years old competing in the nationals.

"The skiing is going to start on Tuesday the 13th of August and run through Saturday the 17th. Skiing is going to start around 8 in the morning and probably run through 4 pm every day," stated Welling.

He says there will be food vendors along with a beer garden from 12 to 5 pm on Thursday and Friday and 12 to 6 pm on Saturday.

There will also be vendor tents with boats, skis, and other accessories for sale.

He encourages spectators to bring chairs and umbrellas and admission is free.

"It's just awesome, knowing everybody and meeting new people. It's just a great experience," said Francois.

The Water Ski Broadcasting Company will be live-streaming the event all week.

LIVE STREAM THE COMPETITION HERE

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

