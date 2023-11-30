The Arvin Navigation Center will 'shower' its guests with confidence

Video shows the Arvin Navigation Center's first-ever shower trailer.

The Arvin Navigation Center provides the homeless community with necessities like food, clothing, dental services, and more.

The shower trailer will be available starting Friday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It will be a 'fresh' way to start the day for guests at the Arvin Navigation Center who are struggling to emerge from homelessness.

Flood Ministries provides their guests with a variety of resources to help re-incorporate them into society. This week, they'll be opening their first-ever shower trailer that has three showers, one that is ADA-compliant.

Shelter coordinator for the Arvin Navigation Center, Lonnie Harris says the trailer will allow individuals to take care of their basic needs like washing themselves. "It's greatly needed. Human dignity starts with a shower. Like I wake up in the morning and that's the first thing I do is I take a shower to get ready for my day."

Harris says that this service is just one of the ways they hope to empower their guests on their journey from homelessness to stable housing.

"People experiencing homelessness some of them haven't showered in over three months, so imagine how that person might feel…trying to go about their day, getting their food, trying to elevate their position in society and they don't even have access to a shower, so this is what this service will provide—access to a shower," said Harris.

Julian Barrera has been a guest at the Arvin Navigation Center for about a year.

“I've been going through a lot,” said Barrera. “It's been like three years, I've been going through a lot, up and down, but they've been helping me out with food, clothing, with just different resources to help me get back on track.”

In addition to those services, Barrera said he is looking forward to having access to the shower trailer, which will be available M onday through Friday during two different sessions. Between 9 and 11 am and again between 1 and 3 pm .

Each guest will be allowed 30 minutes to shower once a day.

"We'll be able to shower, we won't be all stinky,” said Barrera.

The showers will finish getting installed this week and will open on Friday.

