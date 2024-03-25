The City of Arvin honors Olivia Trujillo with a tree and plaque

Video shows how the City of Arvin is paying tribute to their late mayor—Olivia Trujillo—by panting a tree in front of city hall.

During the tree planting ceremony, the city presented Trujillo's daughters with a plaque honoring their mother which will be placed next to the tree.

The plaque is expected to arrive in the next three weeks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

She might be gone but her presence is still growing in Arvin. In honor of their late mayor Olivia Trujillo, the City of Arvin and her loved ones planted a tree in front of City Hall.

By growing in front of city hall, Trujillo's eldest daughter, Olivia Calderon said the tree is meant to inspire individuals to be courageous like her mother.

According to Calderon, her mother was brave enough to be the first Latina, first woman, and first immigrant to run for mayor.

She added that Trujillo also demonstrated her courage by choosing to be public about her battle with cancer.

"She wanted folks to see her and to know it doesn't matter your circumstance, it doesn't matter your background, you can also make a difference in the world," said Calderon. "Remember that, I want you to remember and be inspired by her love."

During the tree-planting ceremony, the City of Arvin also presented Trujillo's daughters with a plaque honoring their mother with a quote by Lucy Larcom, "He who plants a tree, plants a hope."

According to the city's transit manager, the plaque is expected to arrive in the next three weeks.

