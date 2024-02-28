The City of Arvin is talking pot

Video describes proposed ordinance amendment that would allow outdoor and mixed-cultivation of commercial cannabis activities and operations.

If approved, the operational requirements would include a minimum site size of one acre and a limit of 10 outdoor applications for 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Arvin City Council is getting ready to vote on a proposed ordinance amendment addressing commercial cannabis. The amendment would permit a limited number of outdoor and mixed-cultivation commercial cannabis activities in the city.

23ABC reached out to the City Manager on multiple attempts, but he was not available to provide more information on the proposed amendment.

According to the City Meeting's Agenda, if the amendment does go through, there are several operational requirements manufacturers have to meet before they can start growing cannabis. Those requirements include a minimum site size of one acre and a limit of 10 outdoor applications for 2024. The ordinance would also require a separation distance from 600 to 1500 feet from sensitive areas like schools—and a fee of 25 thousand dollars per acre.

Community leaders will make the final decision during their monthly meeting Tuesday evening.

