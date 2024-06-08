The City of Arvin prepares to hold their 2nd Annual Clean Energy Fair

Video shows how the City of Arvin aims to increase sustainable practices by informing residents about clean energy programs.

According to the California Air Resources Board Arvin and Lamont have some of the worst PM2.5 levels in the nation.

The fair is taking place on Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm at Garden in the Sun Park.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As a sustainability leader in the county, the City of Arvin is getting ready to host their second annual Clean Energy Fair. Through the event, the city hopes to raise awareness about clean energy practices.

"Arvin has a particulate matter rating of 98.1 percent," said the city's Grant Manager Christine Viterelli, "We are in the top ten percent of air pollution in Kern County."

According to her, the fair is just one of the ways the city is promoting sustainable practices.

"We installed 14 public charging stations [and] transformed 50 percent of our buses from diesel to electric," said Viterelli.

To further raise awareness about the city's air quality, Viterelli says this year the fair will be expanding the amount of services and informational booths on site, including booths from: CALSTART, Bakersfield College, 21st Century Energy, and more.

City of Arvin Several informational booths and interactive activities will be available at Arvin's 2nd Annual Clean Energy Fair.



Those attending the fair will also be able to participate in interactive activities like electric bike demonstrations provided by Bike Bakersfield.

Also helping the city reduce emissions are funds from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

"This year we have an AB 617 voucher program rolling out, where low-income residents can apply for a 20 thousand dollar voucher in the communities of Arvin and Lamont to purchase an electric vehicle or hybrid plug-in," explained the grant manager.

