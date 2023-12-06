Video shows the Helping Paws distributing toys from their Teddy Bear Drive to children in the community.

'Helping Paws' is a student-led club at Arvin High School that is committed to serving the community.

This is their 13th year organizing a Teddy Bear Drive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The ‘Helping Paws’ are spreading holiday cheer to children in the community!

The Arvin High School Club began distributing the toys collected from their 13th Annual Teddy Bear Drive on Tuesday and their first stop was DiGiorgio Elementary School.

"We donated the toys to their pre-k, kindergarten and first grade classes and we are going to continue donating to elementary schools in the community," said Helping Paws President Angelica Moreno.

The ‘Helping Paws’ is a student led club at Arvin High School dedicated to serving the community. According to Moreno, this year, the club received a total of 650 donated items from students, staff and community members.

"From this experience you can really see humanity," stated Moreno. "I think that all of us—we all look forward to seeing the smile on the kids’ faces—the smiles on the teachers’ faces. The principal--she stated that she was so happy that we thought of this elementary school. All of us, all of our hard work pays off to seeing so many kids happy."

Superintendent at DiGiorgio School District Jennifer Allen says this is the first time this kind of event happens at Digiorgio Elementary School.

"We have a really great partnership with Arvin High so our students really look up to the kids at Arvin High and to see them come through and give back to our small school district really means a lot to us," said Allen.

Adding to the children’s excitement was seeing the Helping Paws' members walk into their classrooms dressed as Santa and his elves.

"They were so excited to see Santa and the elves and all of the toys. They were so surprised to how many they were and how amazing the toys were," said Moreno.

The Helping Paws also distributed toys to children in hospitals, homeless shelters, and other schools like El Camino Real Elementary School, Lamont Elementary School, and Sierra Vista Elementary School.

