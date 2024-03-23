The world's largest 3-event water ski tournament is coming to Arvin

Video shows how the world's largest 3-event water ski tournament will be hosted in Arvin for the first time since 2007.

During the event, the nation's top water skiers will compete for titles in slalom, tricks and jump.

Goode Water Ski National Championships will be held at Ski West Village August 13th through the 17th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been 17 years since the Goode Water Ski National Championships were last hosted in Arvin and this year they're back in town to hold their 82nd national tournament.

I spoke to Kevin Michael, executive director with USA Water Ski and Wake Sports, who told me some of the titles that more than 650 competitors will be competing for.

"Jumping, for example—we're going to see athletes going over 200 feet off a six foot ramp," said Michael. "Slalom skiers hit speeds of 60 miles an hour crossing the boat wakes and trick skiers they can do all kinds of spins and flips on a three foot ski."

According to him, the tournament is a family affair since it allows athletes starting at 10 years and older to participate.

I joined Ski West Village Member and Passed President Roger Welling and 15-year-competitor Eric Francios for a slalom demonstration.

"We're going to be pulling Eric through the slalom course," stated Welling. "It's a series of six buoys—three on each side and a center guide for the boat. The competitors have to ski down the course and go around each ball. At the end of each run the rope is shortened and it gets more difficult."

It's the adrenaline rush that keeps Francios and other skiers addicted to the sport.

"Just being in the water, the speed—you go from zero to 60 miles per hour in a split second. This is just addicting," said Francios.

Skiers won't be the only ones at the event, according to Michael, spectators are encouraged to attend the event free of charge. Kids are also free to get in the water to spectate the competition.

"The western region is our largest region of participation," said Michael. "The most water skiers are in this area, so people will be coming in from all over."

The nationals are scheduled to take place August 13 through the 17 at Ski West Village, for more information on the event visit, USAWaterSki.com.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

