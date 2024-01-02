Three replacement wells to increase the amount of potable water in Lamont

Video shows the Lamont Public Utility District's replacement well project.

The district received a 25.4 million dollar grant from the State Water Board to replace three wells that are close to failing.

The grant is also to consolidate 81 homes from a mutual water district.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This is one of the Lamont Public Utility District's newer wells, but in just a few years, there will be three similar ones scattered in the community.

Currently, the district has eight wells in Lamont that provide potable water to homes and businesses within the district's boundaries. According to Scott Taylor, general manager for the Public Utility District, three of their wells are close to failing.

"Without that water service or that water capability—without exaggeration—Lamont, and the community and the people and the businesses and the surrounding area would not have water," said Taylor.

But thanks to a 25.4 million dollar grant from the State Water Board, Taylor tells me the district's replacement wells will be producing around one thousand to 11 hundred gallons per minute.

"With the three new replacement wells producing more than the wells that we have now that are failing, we'll have more than enough capacity to service our entire water district boundaries," explained Taylor.

But it's not just the current water district they'll be serving, according to Taylor, the grant will also consolidate with a mutual water district whose well is contaminated with TCP.

"Also, bring 81 properties into our district that can no longer support their own water needs," stated Taylor.

He says receiving this grant is a great accomplishment for the district because it's the largest grant that's been given to a rural, disadvantaged community like Lamont. "All of this is to try to control rate increases and to provide clean drinking water for the community for 80 years into the future."

Taylor added that the entire project—the 3 wells and consolidating the 81 homes— will be completed in approximately 3 years.

